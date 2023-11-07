A Russian-speaking taxi driver from Kyiv, who was fired from the company after a scandal with female passengers, called these two women inadequate and was outraged by their behavior. He stated this on November 7 to the Ukrainian publication Strana.ua.

“They distorted, got into trouble because of the language. That I should and am obliged to serve them only in Ukrainian. <…> I don’t know when she started filming this. I started the engine and turned it off. He didn’t even move. I say: “You are inadequate, sick.” I dropped them off,” he said.

According to the taxi driver, he had already had two similar situations, which were resolved on a neutral note. However, he noted that his job is to safely transport passengers and his functions do not include “heart-to-heart conversations” with his clients.

“I can speak Ukrainian, but I’m from the south. It’s not my fault that for 32 years of Ukraine’s independence, the southeast talked like this. This is how we learned,” the man explained the fact that he never started talking to his passengers in Ukrainian at their request.

In addition, the man said that he did not completely refuse the help offered after his dismissal – after the incident, he communicated with the head of the parliamentary group “Platform for Life and Peace,” Yuri Boyko.

On October 26 in Kyiv, two women started a scandal in a taxi. The video showed that one of the passengers in an aggressive manner demanded that the man switch from Russian to Ukrainian. In response to this, the taxi driver asked the women to leave the car and decided to cancel the order.

Later, on October 28, it was reported that the man thanked those concerned for their support. He noted that, contrary to rumors, he is not hiding and lives at home. At the end of the video, he added in Russian: “Thanks to all of you guys. Thank you”.