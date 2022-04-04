Antonio Calderón walks the streets of Bogotá with an old borrowed taxi. He works 12 hours a day. He is distracted by the radio programs he tunes into the front of the car. He often gets thoughtful at a traffic light. With one hand he smoothes his beard, with the other he holds the steering wheel. Cars behind him snap their horns out of his reverie. Then he continues walking. He likes to ramble, but at times he can be wildly focused. For example, when he is startled to recognize a familiar face and slows down, until he is parallel to the passerby. He follows him through some streets, he watches him carefully. No, it’s not him, damn it, it looks like it, but it’s not, he says to himself when he discovers that it’s not one of the murderers of his son. He then hits the gas in search of a new client.

His son, Eduardo, 39, was a prosecutor in charge in Bogotá and died investigating the illegal businesses of his neighbors. This month marks the ninth anniversary of his death. The case is still open in the Prosecutor’s Office and Calderón’s family has invested all their savings in the defense of his son. He hasn’t worked for six years. He had to do it again to be able to pay the lawyers who are handling the case. Calderón vents with his clients: “My son was a prosecutor and they killed him for investigating who he shouldn’t have.”

His parents live in a perpetual April 19, 2013. That day, at 11 in the morning, Eduardo went out to the street to take the family dog ​​for a walk, as always. The penultimate words that the mother heard from the son were: “I won’t be long.” Minutes later, shouts of fighting began to be heard throughout the residential complex in which they lived: “Many neighbors went out to see what was happening, but nobody helped him,” says her mother, who was the only one who tried to prevent the event. .

At that moment, three neighbors with whom he had had problems in the past approached him and began to insult him. Calderón tried to ignore them, but when he saw that they also started yelling things at his mother, he confronted them. “Kill me, kill me,” shouted María, who immediately started throwing umbrellas at one of the three men to try to prevent them from doing anything to her son.

It was late. The other two pursued Calderón, cornered him in front of a butcher shop in the Fundadores neighborhood, in western Bogotá, and stabbed him three times with the machetes they carried. Calderón managed to get to a clinic two blocks from the scene of the incident on his own, but the doctors were unable to do anything for him. He died of cardiorespiratory arrest caused by multiple injuries. His mother managed to get to the clinic to hear the last words of her son: “I couldn’t defend myself.”

At Calderón’s murder trial, the two people who stabbed him were found guilty. They spent a year and a half in prison at the Modelo prison in Bogotá until they were released because the time limit for justice to collect all the evidence in the case had expired. Calderón’s family appealed the judge’s decision and the Supreme Court of Justice sentenced them to 23 years in prison. But the ruling came five years after the first resolution, more than enough time for the murderers to hide: “They have a search and capture order from Interpol, but they have not been able to find them,” María summarizes.

Calderón’s murder was not a fight or a neighborhood accident. “They were waiting for him to kill him,” says his father. For eight years, Calderón received death threats from his neighbors, the Ávila brothers.

These started in the most unexpected way. Specifically, after the prosecutor pressed for the doorman to be kicked out of his building, a man who, according to the Calderón family, was almost never available to open the door of the building. This caused, among other things, a lot of damage, that Calderón’s younger sister was usually unable to enter her house when she arrived after school.

Finally, after a few episodes in which the little Calderón had to wait seated for the arrival of the rest of the family to enter the house, the owners of the property agreed to kick out this doorman. All this was witnessed by Miguel Prieto, doorman of the building across the street and lifelong friend of the dismissed person. This, along with the Ávila brothers, ends up threatening Calderón with death: if he messes with them or with someone else in the neighborhood, he won’t be able to tell.

But things soon get more and more complicated. The Ávila brothers, who would end up being Calderón’s assassins, also owned a supposed customs office. When Calderón, as a prosecutor, accidentally discovers that this office is actually an illegal business, the frightened Ávilas threaten him with death again: it is no longer just a personal problem for their friend Prieto, but rather it is about protecting the business. It was a perfect storm that he unloaded with all his anger on April 19, 2013: “I remember everything as if it were yesterday and I don’t understand what we did wrong,” explains María.

