A taxi driver died early this Sunday in Lleida after being attacked with a knife in the Bordeta neighborhood of the Segrià capital. The Mossos d’Esquadra have opened an investigation to identify and arrest the author or authors of the crime.

The attack took place shortly after 2:30 in the morning. The Mossos d’Esquadra have received a notice from some residents of this peripheral neighborhood of Lleida warning that there was an unconscious person bleeding profusely in the middle of the street right next to a taxi.

Several teams from the regional police and ambulances from the Emergency Medical System traveled to the scene of the incident and managed to stabilize the wounded man and transfer him in a very serious condition to the Arnau de Vilanova hospital. Despite health care, the taxi driver died at 5:30 this Sunday.

Agents from the criminal investigation area of ​​the Ponent police region have taken charge of the investigation. The victim has been identified and is, as expected, the taxi driver. According to sources close to the case, the man got out of the vehicle after being attacked and tried to ask for help. Now the agents work to try to identify the author, or authors, of the crime. The first hypotheses is that it is due to an attempted robbery, although the agents have not closed any avenue of investigation.

