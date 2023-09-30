The taxi driver at speed crashed into a parked car standing on the left extreme lane of the Moscow Ring Road and hit the driver of the car with it. The situation was captured on video published in Telegram-channel of the capital’s Department of Transport.

The accident occurred on the inner side of the 91st kilometer of the Moscow Ring Road. In the footage, a man standing on the road who was trying to repair his car is thrown to the side by the impact.

At the moment, nothing is known about the condition of the victim and the taxi driver.

