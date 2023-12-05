In Moscow, a taxi car caught fire on Volgogradsky Prospekt, resulting in the driver being injured. The State Traffic Inspectorate of the capital reported this on December 5.

“According to updated information, the taxi driver was injured and was taken to a medical facility with a burn on his arm,” the report says. Telegram channel Moscow State Traffic Inspectorate.

The city’s operational services are working at the scene and several traffic police crews are on duty. It is clarified that State Traffic Inspectorate employees ensure unhindered passage of special equipment to extinguish the fire.

“Traffic along Volgogradsky Prospekt towards the center is difficult. We recommend choosing a detour route,” the message also says. Telegram channel deptrans.

The Department of Transport also published a video showing that the burning car, by inertia, drove a few more meters and stopped. The taxi driver got out of the vehicle while it was moving. The injured man then asked for help from passing citizens.

Earlier, on November 28, the press service of the Moscow Department of Transport and Road Infrastructure Development also reported that a car caught fire in the northwestern tunnel towards the Moscow Ring Road.