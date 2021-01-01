A law on taxation of interest on deposits of individuals over one million rubles came into force in Russia. It is reported on Friday, January 1, TASS…

It is clarified that the tax will apply only to that part of interest on deposits, which exceeds income in the amount of the key rate of the Central Bank of Russia from one million rubles. The rate will be used at the beginning of the tax period. Interest on salary accounts will not be taxed.

Tax collection on income received in 2021 will begin in 2022. At the same time, citizens are not obliged to declare this income, since the tax will be calculated automatically: on the basis of information about the amount of interest paid to a citizen, which will be represented by banks.

In September 2020, the Federal Tax Service (FTS) of Russia explained the rules for paying the new tax on income from bank deposits over 1 million rubles. The tax authorities will independently collect information about all Russians, from whose deposits the fee will be collected, and establish the tax base. It will be defined as the excess of the amount of income in the form of interest received during the year on all deposits and balances in banks over the amount of interest.

Earlier it became known that the law on freezing the funded part of the pension until the end of 2023 came into force on Friday, January 1. It was signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin on December 8. Prior to this, the document was adopted by the State Duma and the Federation Council.