Prime Minister Boris Johnson on his visit to a covid vaccination center last February. Jeremy Selwyn

“The British economy is going to be one of the last to recover from the pandemic,” headlined the Financial times their annual survey about the coming year in early 2021. A very grim survey despite the fact that the first covid-19 vaccines had already begun to be injected. “The growth of the British economy next year will be the fastest since 1948,” he proclaimed. The Guardian exactly two months later. That’s what Britain’s Office for Budgetary Responsibility predicted on the eve of Exchequer Chancellor and Economy Minister Rishi Sunak presenting his draft budget to the Commons in early March.

They seem like mixed messages, but they are not. The first is a vision with some perspective of the short term future. The second is a photo of what will happen in 2022, period. In other words, the British economy is receiving a boost of antibodies that will translate, if the forecasts are met, into a growth of 4% this year and a spectacular 7.3% in 2022, the highest growth figure since 1948 But that is nothing more than the rebound from the current abyss and it will not have continuity: future forecasts are much more moderate, with growth of around 1.6% and 1.7% between 2023 and 2025.

The injection of antibodies is reflected in the consumer confidence index of the YouGov consultancy, published days before the budget debate, and which stands at 105.4 points, two more than in January, but still below 107, 5 points from a year ago. Consumer confidence is key in a year in which economic growth is supposed to come hand in hand with domestic consumption. “I would not be surprised if the figures improve as we move into spring if we take into account that the aid mechanism of the employment regulation files has been prolonged, the strength with which the deployment of vaccinations and the recent announcement of the roadmap to get out of the economic shutdown ”, says the director of reputation research from YouGov, Darren Yaxley.

Of course, that improvement does not appear to come from the foreign sector, which plummeted dramatically in January, particularly trade between the UK and the EU. British imports from Germany, France and Italy fell 29%, 13% and 38%, while British exports to those countries fell even more sharply: 56%, 20% and 70%, respectively. Experts, however, prefer not to be very blunt about the meaning of these figures in the long term because there are various unknowns, from the influence of the pandemic to the accumulation of goods just before Brexit for fear that there would be no agreement or simply , the possibility that these falls are a temporary effect due to the confusion that exists at the borders in the first weeks of application of the new legislation that governs between the EU and the United Kingdom.

What does seem to be clear is that London has decided that, from a political communication point of view, Brexit does not exist. Brexit was the invisible elephant in the presentation of the budgets. In his 6,000+ word speech in the Commons, Rishi Sunak never once uttered the cursed word, Brexit, and only mentioned the European Union twice. The first time, to emphasize the comparative advantages of the British VAT ceiling compared to the European one, and the second, to confirm the creation of various free ports, “a policy that we can only implement now that we are outside the EU.” An otherwise incorrect statement because the United Kingdom had free ports until 2012 when it decided to abolish them.

What the Chancellor of the Exchequer could not hide is that the British economic policies of the next few years represent a revolutionary change in the political creed of the Conservative Party. The budget of the Government of Boris Johnson is as political as it is economic, something that should not be surprising because that is what the State Budgets are for: to do politics.

Public accounts

The budget of the Tories could be summed up very synthetically and this is what the British press has done: “Spend today, pay tomorrow.” Spend today means that Sunak has extended the practical integrality of public aid for covid-19, and in particular the protection scheme for unemployed workers, equivalent to ERTE in Spain, and tax advantages for companies. In total, spending increases for the current fiscal year are around 65,000 million pounds (almost 76,000 million euros), including 23,000 million euros for the unemployed and the self-employed and almost 20,000 million short-term aid for companies.

To pay for all that and much more (the budget deficit will touch 17% of GDP this year, the highest level since 1944, and the growth of public debt will reach 600,000 million pounds, more than 700,000 million euros, in two years of pandemic), the Government has announced from 2023 the largest tax increase in the United Kingdom since 1993. Although the star measure is the spectacular increase in corporate tax, which will go from the current 19% to 25%, also the modest salaries will pay the bill through the freezing of the tax-exempt minimum of personal income tax, one of the most popular and transparent tax reduction mechanisms in the entire tax system.

Until now, the last Chancellor of the Exchequer to increase corporate tax was Labor Denis Healey in 1974, and the budgets threaten to associate the image of the United Kingdom with a high tax regime precisely coinciding with the implementation of Brexit. The current optimism of the British may be short-lived if they end up getting old paying the bill for covid-19 … and Brexit!