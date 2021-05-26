Kevin Costner has not stopped working, managing an interesting career, also behind the cameras, with a good average mark, unlike other stars of his generation. Fortunately, his forays into the realm of the thriller, with titles like ‘Criminal’ or ‘3 days to kill’, have not pigeonholed him into the role of fall action hero, like Liam Neeson, or a decadent Bruce Willis. After his exacerbated presence in the 80s and 90s, oscarized in excess of the hand of ‘Dancing with Wolves’, sank with ‘Waterworld’, a project to vindicate over time. Years later he proved his extraordinary worth as a director with an indispensable title, the sober western ‘Open Range’.

Video.



Trailer of ‘One of us’.



Successes on the small screen, such as the series’ Haltfields & McCoys’, or the curious’ Mr. Brooks’, breathed energy into his career, with luxurious collaborations in the great ‘Molly’s Game’ or ‘Yellowstone’ for television. In ‘One of Us’, an intense family drama, the popular actor maintains his charisma by sharing the frame with Diane Lane, Another indisputable heavyweight of interpretation: there is ‘Trumbo’, among his contemporary works, or the final season of ‘House of Cards’, in addition to accompanying Zack Snyder’s Superman.

‘One of Us’, based on the novel by Larry Watson, is directed by Thomas Bezucha, responsible for the esteemed choral comedy ‘The Jewel of the Family’, with Diane Keaton, and the misunderstood youth film ‘Monte Carlo’, with Selana Gomez, a fun metaphor for ‘The Wizard of Oz’. Here the modern western is aimed, as a sign of maturity, fusing drama and thriller at the service of a revenge story whose main cast, as you might imagine, is exulting. Costner plays a retired sheriff, Lane as his wife. Both suffer the tragic loss of their son, the beginning of a hard journey whose goal is to secure custody of their grandson, in the hands of an untrustworthy family after the new marriage of their daughter-in-law. They leave their ranch to assume the role of grandparents and save the little one from an environment that does not suit him.

“What touched me the most about the project is the impulse that comes from the idea of ​​rescuing the child”, highlights the director. «He talks about family, and I always like that. But I was also attracted by the opportunity to portray the marriage of the protagonists, to follow their journey through the pain as they strive to reunite the family. As terrifying, tragic and violent as the film may seem, the bond of authenticity and affection between these two people who have been together for so many years is never broken.

Diane Lane and Kevin Costner in ‘One of Us’.

Unlike the game book, ‘One of Us’ takes place in the 1960s, not the 1950s. “The year 1963 attracted me because it seems to me that it is a crossroads of the American culture of the twentieth century,” says Bezucha, “It is Camelot and Kennedy at the same time. There was a before and after; we experience a fall, a loss of collective innocence. He wanted the portagonista couple to marry the portrait of John Kennedy in court because that way everyone would know that this would end badly.

Lane was drawn to “the dynamic of the couple,” as the veteran actress acknowledges. Thirty years of marriage is equivalent to traveling through various universes. It grows, it changes, it matures in some aspects and not in others. The weaknesses of each are exposed in such a long relationship, they cannot be hidden and they end up giving up trying. But they are at a point where their relationship has changed in such a way that it has fallen into its weakest version. For Kevin Costner, “it’s a tough, strong movie.” A different western that explores the limits of family ties.