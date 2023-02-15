It is as unfair as it is illogical to endorse only one saying among many of a confessed criminal.

For the most part and about to conclude, with the exception of the testimony that his wife gave this Tuesday Christinathe judgment against Genaro Garcia Luna It has been limited to the unreliable and absurd statements of confessed criminals, without the prosecution showing a single proof of the involvement of the former Mexican Secretary of Security with the drug trafficking.

Of the depositions in support of the accusation (less than thirty of the 70 promised), the one that caused the greatest expectation was from the stellar aid worker Jesus Reynaldo, King Zambada, who this Monday made statements as false as that the federal policely la Federal Investigation Agency supported with a helicopter the first escape from the prison of Puente Grande, Jalisco, by Joaquín El Chapo Guzmánoccurred on January 19, 2001.

The hoax is grotesque: on that date of virtual start of the government of Vicente Fox, the PF depended on the Department of Public Security headed by the current Attorney General of the Republic, Alejandro Gertz Manero, and the IPA what would command garcia moon did not exist: he was born in November of that year, ten months after escaping El Chapo.

Further: the tale of the “eight” millions of dollars who originally claimed to have lowered “five” divided into three and two at the end of 2006, when GGL was coming out of the IPA and, three weeks later, as federal secretary of Public Security.

But the amounts are the least of it compared to the scene of the presumed cochupos: the restaurant Champs Elysees.

The jury that will decide the fate of the former official must have no idea what that means: that the defendant met with dangerous criminals for whom he allegedly worked under the noses of the agents of the CIA, FBI, DEA and other personnel from the US Department of Justice attached to the embassy, ​​on the sidewalk in front of the feeder (now disappeared), on Avenida Reform.

And now it turns out that he did not bribe him personally but through a litigator at his service (Oscar Paredeswho has already died), in bills packed in “a large briefcase like the ones used by lawyers” and a sports bag, and then the rest in a backpack.

He also claimed to know that Arturo Beltran Leyva (No El Chapo) he paid García Luna a million and a half dollars a month for his “protection”.

Of those rendered in 2012, 2013 and 2018 among the six different and contradictory statements of zambada as a cooperating witness, the defense put an explosive bell on the cat by reminding the criminal of his statements that he bribed with three and even seven million dollars to the respectable former Undersecretary of Security in the Mexican capital gabriel regino in the government of Marcelo Ebrard because, he asserted yesterday, “It was for a campaign, but not for Lopez Obrador…”.

A stubborn liar and slanderer, the prosecution’s main witness has been spreading traps as insane as that or the one that was taken seriously (in the trial of El Chapo) and motivated the accusation that it can cost him to die in prison Genaro Garcia Luna.

