Being impartial is not natural, it is not human. Be objective, either. Florestan.

Yesterday he President López Obrador crossed, provocativelya line in which when talking about protecting journalists, put a target on our backs.

When 43 journalists have been murdered so far in his government, has toughened its offensive against a circle of no more than five reporters, intensifying their attacks and taking them to an almost daily frequency, encouraging his ownin a harassment unseen and of which there is no reference in any country.

Personally, I told him on Tuesday and I recover today, he has alluded to me 240 times, sharpening his attacks in 2023, with 115 mentions in 243 mornings, one yes and one no, and only on January 22, there were fifteen, again , more than one mention every two conferences.

But yesterday, when referring to the electoral violence and without it being relevant, he blurted out: (And also, we are) protecting journalists, because conservatives are very perverse, there are bad people from badland. Yesterday when I saw about this lady I was worried, imagine, something happens to her, but immediately they blame us and to blame us they could do something like that, because they are people without moral scruples, with bad guts. So we have to take care of all the journalists, that Loret is well protected, that Ciro is well protected, that Joaquín, Carmen Aristegui, everyone, is well protected, and tell them that we all have to take care of ourselves, because yes, there are bad people and very stupid ones who They think that with an action like this things will change.

And I ask you, President, what action, thing, could happen to us that you think we need protection and that would change things?

And I add: Despite having, having put the target on our backs, what message are you sending to the bad guys in malolandia or to their unconditional followers to do something like that?

Don't play with it, you are encouraging them, calling, summoning them.

You crossed a line that no one had crossed and with the deception of giving protection, you made us, you made me, more vulnerable.

RETAILS

1. YESTERDAY.- López Obrador announced on January 26, that on February 28, yesterday, the Dos Bocas refinery would be producing at its maximum capacity, 280 thousand barrels per day. Today is February 29 and that emblematic work, as they call it, still has not refined a single liter;

2. COURT.- At the same time that the Morena deputies began the impeachment process against Minister Alberto Pérez Dayán for the rejection of the Electrical Industry Law, the Secretary of Economy, Raquel Buenrostro, celebrated that this ruling had avoided a long litigation with the United States and Canada; and

3. MISSION.- We still do not know if the expedition that López Obrador sent to Panama to rescue the only one of the 50 thousand missing people that he cares about, General Catarino Erasmo Garza, lost in 1895, has already been authorized to disembark. They arrived on Sunday.

See you tomorrow, but in private.

More from the same author: