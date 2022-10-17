The tapa ‘Cristal Crunch & Pork’, prepared by Juan Párraga, manager of the La Tasca de Calasparra restaurant, was nominated as a finalist in the Valladolid National Pinchos and Tapas Contest, the final of which will be held between November 7 and 9 at the capital of Pisuerga. Párraga obtained this classification, along with 40 other finalists, among the more than 1,000 participants, with a preparation made with very simple products -pork rind, piquillo peppers, anchovies, roe- but treated in a very special way until achieving a base ‘ glass’ extremely crisp.

A laborious process of transforming the lid, which dates back more than 40 years, developed by the family of the Los Crillas bar. La Tasca is a typical local Calasparra, which opened its doors in 1975, run by the Martinez Valero family. Over the years and the death of the founder, the tavern has gone through different managements and different gastronomic styles.

Currently since 2013, this emblematic place in Calasparra is run by Juan Párraga and Fulgencia Sola, dedicated to the hospitality industry for more than 30 years. The XVIII National Pinchos and Tapas Contest and the VI World Tapas Championship in Valladolid have become one of the most renowned gastronomic contests in Spain.