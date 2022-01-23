In the Black Sea, the Almuntazah tanker caught fire with hundreds of tons of fuel oil under the flag of the Comoros. This is reported RIA News with reference to emergency services.

The incident occurred five kilometers from Cape Iron Horn on the night of Sunday, January 23. There are more than 700 tons of fuel oil on board the UK-owned vessel. There were no casualties, the crew of seven Russian citizens was evacuated to the tug “British” under the flag of Moldova.

The multifunctional rescue vessels “Rescuer Demidov” and “Merkury” arrived at the place from the port of Novorossiysk. Now the tanker is at anchorage, deck lighting, navigation lights and a generator are in working order. According to the crew, the engine compartment is battened down, there are automatic fire extinguishing systems.

The emergency services added that as of 6:00 there were no visual signs of a fire. The issue is being worked out with the shipowner on the landing of the emergency party on the ship. 27 people and three units of equipment were involved in extinguishing.

Earlier, an explosion occurred on the oil tanker “Semyon Dezhnev” in the waters of the Lena River in the Irkutsk region near the village of Petropavlovskoye. Two members of the ship’s crew were injured. The tanker itself did not lose its course, no spill of oil products into the sea was noticed. The forces of the Ministry of Emergency Situations were not involved, since the explosion did not result in a fire.