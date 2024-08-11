Ciudad Juarez.- While trying to avoid a driver who cut into his lane, the operator of a Kenworth tractor-trailer with a tanker loaded with gasoline attached overturned this afternoon while driving on the Casas Grandes highway and the Juan Gabriel axis road.

Elements of the General Coordination of Road Safety (CGSV) went to that point in the south of the city to flag off the place where the tractor-trailer, which had Federal Public Service license plates 84AG3Z, was left lying.

Traffic on the Juárez-Casas Grandes highway was restricted to vehicles traveling from east to west due to this accident.