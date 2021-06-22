Serious road accident this morning, Tuesday 22 June, along theA1 motorway which is currently closed between Piacenza Sud and Fiorenzuola, in both directions. The accident involved a car and two trucks, one of which caught fire, at km 67 towards Milan. Queues and slowdowns have formed. Emergency vehicles on site.

There would be at least two victims, the drivers of the two heavy vehicles. One of the vehicles involved, a tanker transporting LPG, partially caught fire and for this reason a column of black smoke rose from the area. Firefighters intervened on the spot. Another person – it would be one of the passengers in the car – reportedly suffered only minor injuries.

Who are the victims

The two victims of the A1 accident, according to what is learned, they are the drivers of a truck and a tankerinvolved in a violent rear-end collision with a car. On board the car there were two German women who managed to get off in time and escape, saving themselves before the vehicles caught fire.

The two truckers died before the firefighters and 118 arrived on the spot. The firefighters tweet: “Incident with fire at 10:40 am between two trucks and a car on the A1 motorway, at the height of Fiorenzuola d’Arda: two people died. Fire brigade intervention in progress with NBCR cores “.

Traffic chaos

The traffic is haywire after the dramatic car accident. The distribution of bottles of water to users in the queue is in progress by the staff of the Milan section of Autostrade per l’Italia. The first phase of fire management was completed in the late morning: the task force made up of staff from the Milan branch management of Autostrade per l’Italia, traffic police officers and firefighters, allowed the reopening to transit of a southbound traffic lane where vehicles are slowly leaving the area.

On the compulsory exits of the closed section they are registered 9/10 km of queue at Piacenza sud in the direction of Bologna and 7 km from the Fiorenzuola exit towards Milan. For users heading towards Bologna, Autostrade “recommends exiting at Piacenza sud and returning to Fiorenzuola after having traveled the SS 9 Emilia and the reverse route for those heading to Milan”.

For long journeys, which go from Bologna to Milan, “it is advisable to take the A22 and reach the Lombard capital via the A4 or alternatively to take the A13 from Bologna and reach Milan again via the A4. For those who go from Milan to Bologna, the opposite route.