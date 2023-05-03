Shot showed footage of a burning tank with oil products in the village of Volna, Krasnodar Territory

A tank with oil products caught fire in the village of Volna, Krasnodar Territory, was caught on video. Frames showed Telegram-Shot channel.

The footage shows an object engulfed in flames and rising clouds of black smoke.

The fire started on the night of Wednesday, May 3, he was assigned the highest rank of complexity. said the governor of the region Veniamin Kondratiev. According to preliminary information, there are no victims and victims, as well as a threat to the settlement. Emergency services have been dispatched to the scene.

In eight border regions – in the Crimea, Sevastopol, Krasnodar Territory, Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Kursk, Rostov regions – a medium-level response regime is in effect.