Governor Kondratiev: a tank with oil products is on fire in the village of Volna, Krasnodar Territory

A tank with oil products caught fire in the village of Volna, Temryuk District, Krasnodar Territory. This was announced by the head of the Russian region Veniamin Kondratiev in his Telegram-channel.

The fire was assigned the highest rank of difficulty. According to preliminary information, there are no victims and victims, as well as a threat to the settlement, Kondratyev said.

Fire brigades, the Ministry of Emergency Situations and emergency services are pulled into place. Everything possible is being done so that the fire does not spread further, the governor assured.

On April 29, as a result of a drone attack on the Crimea, a fire broke out at an oil depot in Sevastopol.

In eight border regions – in the Crimea, Sevastopol, Krasnodar Territory, Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Kursk, Rostov regions – a medium-level response regime is in effect.