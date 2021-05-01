Volunteers in Britain succeeded in recovering a tank dating back to the Second World War, which had been buried nine meters underground for 74 years.

The tank, a Buffalo LVT, was sent to help with flooding around the town of Crawland, Lincolnshire in 1947, but was washed away and sank in a ditch.

A team of volunteers spent five days digging to recover the craft, and they now hope to restore and display it.

The amphibious vehicle was one of 16 vehicles brought in to protect the town in March 1974, after floods drowned both banks of the nearby Welland River.

But as the floodwaters were drawn into the river, five of the 26-foot chariots sank. One of them was later recovered.

The head of the volunteer team, Daniel Abbott, said he was very happy to pull the tank from underground.

He added, “I worked on this for three years, and I never dreamed that within five days there would be one (of the missing tanks) on the ground for people to see.”

Abbott emphasized that the vehicle was in “fine” condition given its age.

He said that removing the tank from underground is the first step of the project. A campaign has begun to raise funds to help restore them.

“We would like it eventually to be placed somewhere in the town, to commemorate the 1947 floods and the tremendous efforts that have been made to repair the West Bank and keep the flood waters away,” Abbott added.

He added, “I always said that I want to recover one by the seventy-fifth anniversary, and we are now ahead of the schedule.”

He said that the tank, which participated in military operations on the “Rhine” in Europe, would be a focal point for local children to learn about the flood events, according to “CNN Arabia”.