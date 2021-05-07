In Ufa, at a rehearsal for the Victory Day parade, a Soviet light tank T-26 caught fire. The driver was able to extinguish the fire on his own, reports RIA News with reference to the regional department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

It is noted that fuel was spilled onto the body of the combat vehicle, which subsequently ignited. Despite the fact that the tank was extinguished before the arrival of the rescuers, they spilled the place of the fire and washed off the fuel to prevent the spread of fire.

T-26 is a Soviet light tank that ranked first in terms of numbers at the beginning of World War II. It was adopted by the USSR in 1931 and was used until 1960.

In April of this year, a tank exploded on the territory of a military unit in Buinaksk, Dagestan. According to preliminary data, the ammunition in it detonated. A short circuit could have caused the incident.