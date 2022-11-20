The film is a French-German-Iranian-Italian co-production, and its events take place over 100 minutes in Chamron, northern Iran, where Iman and his younger brother, Bayar, live with their father after the death of their mother.

As part of his search for a way out of his miserable life, he can, through his relations with the city’s youth, start a business to make a quick profit, but this matter, which appears at first glance as an opportunity for a new beginning, turns into a complex episode that affects the fate of the family.

The jury of the official competition of the festival awarded its prize equally to the films “The Blue of the Caftan” directed by Moroccan Maryam Al-Touzani and “The Living Spirit” by French director Christelle Alves Mira.

The Swiss director Carmen Jacquer won the award for the movie “Lightning”, while the Korean Choi Seung Yoon won the best actress award for her role in the Canadian movie “Raiseboy Sleeps”, and the Indonesian Arswinde Benning Swara won the best actor award for his role in the movie “Biography”.

The official competition of the festival, which started on November 11, included 14 feature films shown for the first time globally or in the Middle East and Africa.

The closing ceremony witnessed the honoring of Scottish actress and producer Tilda Swinton, who expressed her happiness with this honor from the festival, for which she had the honor of chairing the jury of its official competition three years ago.

She said that she feels that honoring her on this day is a tribute to all her generation and the companions of her long journey in the world of cinema, which she started as a young woman until she reached this position for which she deserves to be honored.

The festival had previously honored Moroccan director and screenwriter Farida Belazid, American director and writer James Gray, and Indian entertainer Ranveer Singh.

The organizers announced that the next edition will be held in Marrakech from November 24 to December 2, 2023.