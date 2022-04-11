Alfredo Martinez (Getty Images)

Experienced backpackers, business people and corporate groups, as well as whole families and first-time adventurers. After the complications and shocks of recent years, we all want to travel again and recover that unique and unprecedented emotion that involves taking off, flying through the skies and discovering the world in our own way. Yes, it is time to fly again, but it will have to be done with a new air and in a much more significant way.

With the reopening of the races and the return of traveler confidence, spring and summer of 2022 are in the spotlight as two crucial seasons for the aeronautical industry, which faces an even greater demand around comfort, safety and security. flexibility, but above all where customization is the protagonist of an attractive, reliable and superior flight.

According to the International Air Transport Association, an organization that represents nearly 300 airlines in the world, it is expected that in 2022 we will see all the services, benefits and scope of the aeronautical companies in full, in order to properly attend to an increase of projected passengers of 150%.

Against this background, one of the main flight trends sheds light on the intermediate class that separates the economy from the executive, which is beginning to have a much greater role, while the preferences and demands of flight today are clearer: we want to return to travel, but that this experience is really an important point in our lives, that it is really memorable.

Anadolu Agency (Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

For Aeroméxico, the flag line of Mexico, the personalization and punctual preparation with the passenger at the center is more important than ever, making available all the services focused on an upgrade in comfort, greater space, flexibility on flights, as well as the option of superior travel insurance, ground transportation in our own terms and schedules, exclusive waiting rooms, among others.

On the other hand, but with the same horizon of quality and focus, the value proposition of the Premier Class today is emerging as the ideal option for companies that want to send their workers on a trip and continue betting on high-end corporate flights. .

And although balancing the best offers, services and flexibility options in all fare families has been far from being a simple task, today the possibility of having a larger seat, an upgrade that allows us to access better concierge options , including a much more agile, safe and simple purchase and flight reconfiguration process, is now a reality.

Joe Raedle (Getty Images)

Historically, flying has represented one of the great dreams of the human being, and in the current context it is one of the most vital needs to be able to reformulate the productive, social and inspirational experiences dynamism. That’s why the option of personalization and flexibility to travel our way and on our terms is more important and exciting than ever. It is time to travel again; fly with a new air. your next flight Is waiting for you.