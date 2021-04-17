The funeral of the duke of edinburgh, who died eight days ago at the age of 99, will begin at 3:40 p.m., peninsular time, and will follow the plan designed by the prince himself. The events will reflect the life history of the deceased, with an emphasis on his link to the Armed Forces, and have been adapted to the restrictions imposed by the pandemic.

Prince Philip’s personal touch will be evident from the first public moment. Moved from the private chapel of Windsor Castle where it has rested, the coffin will leave the State Apartments carried by soldiers of the 1st Battalion of Grenadiers of the Royal Guard, who will deposit it in the uncovered rear of a modified Land Rover with the design of the duke.

He had planned that the itinerary would begin at the Wellington Arch, near Buckingham Palace, the official residence of the monarch, and culminate in Windsor, about 35 kilometers away. The epidemic has forced it to be reduced to a short journey inside the castle, where the public will not be allowed in. The procession after the coffin to the Chapel of St. George will be made up of members of the royal family, with the exception of the Queen, who will travel in a Bentley. The commanders of the three armies will accompany them.

The coffin will be covered by the prince’s personal ensign, his saber and sailor’s cap, and a wreath of flowers. At three in the afternoon, local time, after the coffin arrives at the chapel, a minute of silence will be observed throughout the country. The religious service will be officiated by the Dean of Windsor and the Archbishop of Canterbury. The thirty guests, which include relatives from Denmark and Greece, will be wearing masks, except for Elizabeth II, who will be seated near her covid family bubble.

The texts and music were take into account the predilections of the duke. The chorus will be four, again to comply with the restrictions. At the end of the service, burial will take place in the royal crypt. When Queen Elizabeth passes away, both coffins will remain in the Memorial Chapel of King George VI, where the remains of the Queen’s father, those of her mother, Elizabeth, and those of Princess Margaret rest inside the crypt. sister of the sovereign.

Circumstances



The weekend sports competitions have been scheduled in such a way that they do not coincide with the funeral. The Union Jack will remain hoisted at half mast, although not the royal ensign, which flies in royal residences as a sign of the permanent continuity of the monarchy. The official mourning will be over, but the family will extend it until the end of next week.

The ceremonies will feature stamps illustrating difficult circumstances for the royal family at this time. The long-awaited meeting of princes William and Henry It had been presented as an opportunity for the reconciliation of Diana’s children, but it has been published that they will join the procession separated by the eldest son of Princess Anne. Prince Andrew will reappear in a public ceremony, separated after accusations of having had sex with minors.

The BBC has defended its programming after the death of Philip of Edinburgh, arguing that one of its functions is to respond to “historical moments” in the United Kingdom. But, unlike what happened eight days ago, this time it will not offer the funeral on all its television and radio channels, which caused the largest number of protests ever recorded by the public entity.