The Minister of Education, Hussein Al Hammadi, stated that the education system for the next academic year will be hybrid, indicating that the hybrid education system is the most appropriate in the future.

He continued: According to studies and research on education in the future, there are multiple plans, but the most important thing is that the student needs to study inside the classroom, because that will gain him many skills, including his interaction with his peers from students, subject to educational supervision, and develop several behavioral skills. Or the so-called soft skills, in addition to the fact that a number of practical lessons require laboratories, as well as sports need space, participation and competition, and for this reason, the best model is a mixed (hybrid) education between the virtual and the realistic.

He pointed out that the Ministry is currently working for two months to establish a support system for the psychological rehabilitation of students to return to schools, as well as guidance and counseling, and the specialized teams have worked on an integrated system in this regard, and it is in the final stages of launching it soon.





