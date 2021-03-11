His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister, in his capacity as Ruler of the Emirate of Dubai, issued Decision No. (6) of 2021 to approve the performance management system for executives in the Dubai government, with the aim of increasing the productivity and competitiveness of the government sector, and contributing to the achievement of goals The strategy of the government and its directions, by aligning the objectives of government agencies and linking them to the performance of the Executive Director, as well as establishing clear, unified and measurable standards for managing and evaluating the performance of the Executive Director, enhancing transparency, integrity and the principle of accountability in performance evaluation, in addition to encouraging a culture of outstanding performance, creativity and government innovation in leadership positions. The Supreme.

– The formation of a “Efficiency and Performance Committee” to evaluate the performance of the Executive Director for the department that has no board of directors. The decision enhances transparency, integrity and the principle of accountability, and encourages a culture of outstanding performance, creativity and innovation. Determining the performance evaluation bodies, its stages, and the terms of reference for the Dubai Government’s Human Resources Department.

According to the decision, the name of the executive director includes: officials of government agencies in Dubai who are not general managers, who hold the rank of executive director in accordance with the provisions of Law No. (2) of 2015 regarding the management of human resources for executives in the government of Dubai, including executive directors, general secretaries, deputy and assistant directors. The general public and sector managers, as well as everyone who occupies a position that is evaluated by the Dubai Government Human Resources Department with the rank of Executive Director in accordance with the approved standards in this regard.

The decision granted the Dubai Government Human Resources Department, for the purpose of achieving the objectives of the performance management system for executives, a set of tasks and powers, including: issuing and updating the procedural guide, which is the guide approved by the Human Resources Department, which includes a set of procedures, steps, extensions, and models necessary to implement the performance management system for executives, In addition to providing the necessary technical advice and support to the government agency and the evaluation authority in everything related to the implementation of the system, following up the extent of commitment to its implementation, as well as preparing a report on the results of performance evaluation of the executive directors and submitting them to the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, and measuring and evaluating the impact of the implementation of the system, with the aim of improving and developing it. In addition to the periodic review of the provisions of this decision and the performance management system for the executives, proposing any amendments to them, and submitting them to the competent authorities for approval.

According to the decision, the performance of the executive director is evaluated by several bodies, namely: the general manager or the executive director of the government agency, in case he is the supreme authority in it, for the executive directors under his supervision, the chairman of the board of directors or the chairman of the board of trustees, for the executive director in In the event that he is the highest executive authority in the government entity, and the Competence and Performance Committee, in relation to the executive director who is the highest executive authority in the government entity that does not have a board of directors or a board of trustees, and the decision also detailed the tasks of the evaluation body, which included the periodic review To perform the executive director and submit the results of the performance evaluation to the Dubai Government Human Resources Department.

The decision stipulated that by a decision of the Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, a committee called the “Efficiency and Performance Committee” would be formed to evaluate the performance of the Executive Director, who is the highest executive authority in the government entity that does not have a board of directors or a board of trustees, provided that the Human Resources Department of the government Dubai: To provide the necessary technical and administrative support to the Efficiency and Performance Committee to enable it to carry out the tasks entrusted to it according to this decision and the performance management system for executives.

Main axes for measuring performance

The decision stipulates that the performance of the CEO is measured through the axes included in the leadership performance model in the government, and includes: vision and leadership, achievement of results, building and strengthening relationships with stakeholders, and institutional development. The main objectives and results of the CEO are determined in accordance with the directions and visions of the Dubai government and the strategic plan of the government agency, distributed over the aforementioned main axes. The decision also detailed the stages that make up the performance management system for executives, including the performance planning phase, the periodic review phase, and the final review and evaluation phase.

Managing poor performance

The decision stipulates that in the event that the CEO obtains a final performance evaluation result that “does not meet the expectations” for two consecutive years, the evaluation authority shall notify the Dubai Government Human Resources Department of the final performance evaluation result of the Executive Director to take the necessary action in this regard.

The provisions of Executive Council Resolution No. (39) of 2018 regarding the performance management system for Dubai government employees shall be applied in all that is not provided for in this decision and the performance management system for executives, to the extent that they do not conflict with the nature of the CEO’s job.





