Turkey has one of the most conflictive border situations with Syria, its neighboring country. Since the civil war began in March 2011, part of the population fled. Many crossed the border and took refuge in Turkey. Currently this country has about four million refugees, more than any other country in the world. Ola Dawarsi is one of them.

Turkey has one of the most conflictive border situations with Syria, its neighboring country. Among the refugees are many young people seeking a more stable future despite being separated from their families.

Although there is aid, life for the refugees is difficult. Not only financially but also because of prejudice.

Ola Dawarsi came to Istanbul in 2015. She was 20 years old. Currently studying to be a landscape architect, she takes advantage of the freedom she enjoys in the Turkish capital and at the same time has become a youtuber. On that video platform, it has a channel in which it already has 20,000 subscribers.

Ola continues to be in contact with her relatives in Syria, but avoids hearing the news of what is happening in order to remove the sadness that overwhelms her. For now, she is sure that she does not want to return to her homeland.