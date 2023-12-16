A Syrian government soldier was wounded as a result of sniper fire from militants. This was announced at a briefing on Saturday, December 16, by the deputy head of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of Warring Parties (CPVS) in Syria, Rear Admiral Vadim Kulit.

“In the province of Latakia, one Syrian soldier was wounded as a result of sniper fire from illegal armed groups at the positions of Syrian government forces located in the area of ​​u200bu200bthe village of Zuaikat,” he is quoted as saying “RIA News”.

Kulit also noted that during the day, in three provinces – Aleppo, Latakia and Idlib – four attacks on the positions of Syrian government troops were recorded from the terrorist groups Jabhat al-Nusra and the Islamic Party of Turkestan (both banned in the Russian Federation).

In addition, the aviation of the international anti-terrorism coalition led by the United States violated deconfliction protocols 12 times.

“In the Al-Tanf area, 12 violations were recorded per day by two pairs of F-15 fighters, two pairs of Typhoon fighters, a pair of A-10 Thunderbolt attack aircraft and two MQ-1C multi-role unmanned aerial vehicles of the coalition,” Kulit noted.

Earlier, on December 8, Kulit reported that five soldiers were killed in Aleppo province when their positions were attacked by a sabotage group of militants. Another 15 soldiers were injured. In addition, he said, terrorists opened fire on positions of government forces in Idlib province. As a result of shelling from militants, one Syrian soldier was killed and another was injured.

Before this, on December 5, in the area of ​​the village of Trumba in the province of Idlib, one Syrian military man was killed after illegal armed groups fired snipers at the positions of the Syrian Armed Forces.