The official Syrian News Agency (SANA) quoted a military source as saying, “At around 01:05 a.m. today (22:05 GMT), the Israeli enemy carried out an air aggression from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan, targeting some points southwest of Damascus.”

As a result of the shelling, “a soldier was seriously injured and there were material losses,” according to the source.

The source confirmed that “our air defenses intercepted the aggression’s missiles and shot down some of them.”

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, the raids targeted the vicinity of Damascus International Airport and the Al-Kiswah area, southwest of the capital, where warehouses belonging to the Iranian militia are located, the target of which was destroyed.

The observatory added that violent explosions sounded as a result, so that the residents of Damascus believed that the bombing targeted the center of the capital.

Fire also broke out in the targeted warehouses, and the sounds of ambulances and gunfire heading towards the targeted sites were heard. The strikes also resulted in injuries, including a member of the Syrian army forces, amid information about deaths among the militias, while the air defenses of the regime tried to counter the attack, but the Israeli missiles reached their targets. .