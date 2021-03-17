About a million Syrian refugees arrived in Germany with the wave of migrants in the summer of 2015. Since then, the country has made significant investments to host them, with structures and organizations throughout the territory. Sulaiman Al-Sakka and his family are examples of integration in Berlin. However, although their process has been successful, they have also been victims of racism.

Sulaiman and his family had it all in Syria. In Homs, they owned 25 pastry shops and even a factory. But the war left them with nothing. They came to Germany empty-handed in 2014. They settled in Berlin and little by little they have been rebuilding the lost heritage in their homeland.

They currently have three pastry shops. Sulaiman says that the objective was to get ahead without the need for financial aid from the German state. And so they have been doing. In addition to working in the family business, this 23-year-old studied to be a physiotherapist.

However, violence has once again knocked on this family’s door. They have been targeted by the extreme right, a problem that continues to grow throughout the country. Despite this, Sulaiman aspires to practice as a therapist in Berlin and would like, in the future, to return home to open a practice and help those suffering from war wounds.