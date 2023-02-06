Raghad, carried in the arms of a rescue worker, emerged unharmed from the rubble in the Syrian city of Azaz at dawn on Monday.

A relative who was taking care of her said her brother, sister and pregnant mother had died.

Her relative, who gave his name as Abu Hussam, told Reuters: “There is fear for the father of a broken back. The daughter is fine. The pregnant mother died and both her five-year-old daughter and four-year-old son died.”

Abu Hussam said that another family in the building, consisting of a mother and three children, was rescued.

Raghad’s family was displaced from the town of Morek during the Syrian war, which has been going on for more than 11 years.

Azaz is a town near the Turkish border that is controlled by the Syrian opposition.