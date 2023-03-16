Sharjah (WAM)
The symposium “Arab Theatrical Professionals… Experiences and Testimonies”, which was organized yesterday as part of the activities of the cultural program of the Sharjah Theater Days in its 32nd session, reviewed the concept of workshops, professionals and training theater laboratories in the Arab world that aim to discover theatrical talents, refine them and present them to the Arab theater scene.
During the symposium moderated by Muhannad Karim, Dr. Samir Othman Al-Bash from Syria and Shadi Haber from Lebanon talked about their experience in the world of theater and the works they produced. At the end of the symposium, Amal Al-Hammadi, from the organizing committee of Al-Ayyam, honored the three participants in the symposium.
contrast horizon
In addition, the intellectual forum accompanying the 32nd session of the Sharjah Theatrical Days, which came under the title “Theatre and the Environment”, presented seven theses to propose a different horizon for theater in its dealings with the environmental system and the sustainability of its preservation. The sessions of the forum, which were moderated by Emirati artist Abdullah Masoud, witnessed a diversity of presentations and a depth of visions, enriched by the papers of a group of researchers at the residence of the guests.
#symposium #Theatrical #Professionals #Review #Concept #Workshops
Leave a Reply