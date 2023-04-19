If music moves you, this invitation is for you: This Thursday, April 20, the Sinaloa Symphony Orchestra of the Arts will offer the concert “A symphony of inclusion”, the presentation will be at the Teatro Pablo de Villavicencio, at 7:30 pm. What is special about the concert? what is in the framework of World Autism Awareness Day And, by the way, the tickets can be purchased from now on at the Sinaloa Autism Center.

Since its founding almost 22 years ago, OSSLA has joined various causes, the common denominator of which has been the nobility and this is no exception. Despite all the advances for the full inclusion of neurodivergent people, such as autistic people, there are spaces of daily life in which they continue to face ridicule, discrimination and marginalization, even when their performance is highly valuable.

In 1943, psychiatrist Leo Kanner introduced the classification “early infantile autism.” to refer to certain behavior patterns related to communication difficulties, sensitivity to stimuli and interests, among other factors. From then to today, the path for autism to differentiate itself from other disorders was not easy. Until 1968 there were still autistic children being diagnosed as schizophrenic.

The arrival of the new millennium brought more light on autism, placing it within a spectrum that also includes other disorders, such as Asperger’s, each with its own characteristics.

For decades, autism treatment was reserved almost exclusively for families who, regardless of expense, made the pilgrimage in search, first, of a diagnosis and, later, of therapies. Diagnosis or therapies that were not for everyone and they left those autistic girls and boys from families with limited economic resources to their fate.

Today the situation has changed In Culiacán there is an Autism Center where these families can go who previously could not afford the treatments, thus opening the possibility that more and more autistic children can integrate better into daily life.

World Autism Awareness Day is April 2, “it’s over” you may say; however, awareness and inclusion are a daily task, so if you want to have a good time with music and also support autistic people, this concert is for you. Then he tells us what he thought of “A Symphony of Inclusion.”

Thanks for reading these lines. Comments and so on at [email protected] On Twitter at @MarisaPineda. Have a nice week.

We recommend you read: