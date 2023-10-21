During the session that Trump was absent from, Judge Arthur Engoron stated that he had previously prevented, since the second day of the trial on October 3, all parties from attacking his team, after a publication that was considered “insulting” to help him in court at the expense of the Republican billionaire in his social network, “Truth Social.”

The judge added that the post had been deleted, but “despite the obvious, I learned yesterday evening that the offending post had never been removed from Donald Trump’s website.” (DonaldJTrump.com) And it remained on this site for the past 17 days,” before it was “withdrawn late yesterday evening (Thursday) only in response to an email from this court,” according to statements reported by American media and confirmed to “AFP” by a court spokesman..

In a decision issued Friday afternoon, the judge confirmed that he had a side session with Donald Trump on October 3, and that the latter assured him that he would not do so again.

The judge considered that Donald Trump “was adequately warned of the consequences of violating” the ban, but since this was the first time, and with the former president’s legal team confirming that the post remained on the site “inadvertently,” he imposed a “symbolic fine” of 5,000. dollar.

The judge warned that “future violations, whether intentional or unintentional, will expose the perpetrator to much harsher penalties,” pointing to “severer” fines for Trump or even charging him with contempt of court and “possibly placing him in detention.”

“In the prevailing climate, inflammatory lies can, and in some cases have, led to serious physical harm or worse,” Arthur Engoron continued.

Because of his often harsh statements, Donald Trump has also been barred from making public statements targeting prosecutors, court staff and witnesses in the upcoming criminal trial in Washington on charges of trying to reverse the results of the 2020 presidential election.

This is a measure taken by the judge to contain the risks of threats, intimidation and harassment.