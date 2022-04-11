Advance Wars 1+2: Reboot Camp has been delayed due to the Ukraine war, but has been unlocked by the player.

If you remember Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp, you will know that its launch in Switch It was scheduled for April 8, so it should already be with us. However, Nintendo decided to delay it due to the Ukraine war mainly because it has indirect representation of the Russian army and it is a military-themed game.

Advance War remakes were delayed by the warWithout a scheduled date on the horizon, the logical thing was not to expect news about it for a while, but the game has become topical again since a player has managed to access it even though it is not for sale. has been the user killetheth who has shared his situation on social networks, so at the moment it is unknown if it has happened to more people.

The player has shared screenshots and even a small clip from the game’s tutorial, showing that she has managed to unlock it. Which is the reason? According to account, he had it pre-downloaded on his switch lite before the delay and since then you have not connected the console to the internet. That act is the one that seems to have allowed him to execute the title without being updated to a new date.

nintendo gets in the way

However, Rachael will no longer be able to continue enjoying Advance Wars remakes on her handheld console, as Nintendo will cancel your purchase. As stated in Twitterthe Japanese company has contacted him assuring that they will give him the corresponding refund, having managed to complete a few missions until then.

The rest of the users, for their part, expect news soon although, for the moment, Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp still no confirmed release date, and early modification of plans with the title is not expected. Some speculate with the definitive cancellation of the project that carries out the remake of two classics, but whatever happens, what is certain is that the saga is cursed, since it is something that has happened previously in the franchise, specifically with the original from GameBoy Advance.

More about: Nintendo Switch, Advance Wars 1+2 Reboot Camp, Advance and Nintendo Switch Lite.