The movie of Super Mario eIt is about to launch in theaters, and that has made the excitement of the fans grow with each of the advances and trailers released on social networks. and if well Nintendo does not have plans to launch any kind of new game of the franchise, it seems that if they want to launch a bundle of the console with Mario Odyssey.

According to what media reports like Video Games Chronicle, the launch of this supposed package has been leaked with a pair of red Joy-Con as well as the copy of the current game in three dimensions. For its part, it is said that there is an extra element that would be included in the product, something related to the film of which it is unknown.

PREMIERE

New Release Preview A new Nintendo Switch Bundle will be released soon in Europe, including:

🔹A Switch console – Red (2022 version)

🔹Super Mario Odyssey Game (Digital code)

🔹Something related to upcoming #SuperMarioMovie ⌛️March 10th, 2023

💲~269€ in France pic.twitter.com/qTFUVhKXiR — billbil-kun (@billbil_kun) February 21, 2023

It is worth commenting, that there is also talk that the premiere of said console would be the next March 10th in Europeof America and more continents something has not been mentioned about it. For now, fans have thought that a poster, pin, or other item from the movie could be included. It has even been commented that it could be a movie ticket for the movie.

Remember that the premiere is the 6 of April.

via: gonintendo

Editor’s note: It is logical that Nintendo takes out something that alludes to the film, since they cannot miss the opportunity to sell tickets and games of the brand alike. Anyway, we will have to wait to see if the company decides to make it official.