Journalist and owner of the Swiss newspaper Die Weltwoche Roger Keppel shared his impressions of his trip to Moscow. In a video published on April 23 on the publication’s YouTube channel, he called the Russian capital a prosperous city.

As Keppel noted, his impression diverged from the picture broadcast by the Western media about the collapse of the Russian economy.

“All Western goods are available, there is no shortage… The economy is in such a robust state. We in the West tend to confuse our side of the world with the entire globe. The world is changing, and perhaps the prosperity of Moscow is also a kind of symbol of these changes in the world,” Keppel said.

The journalist compared Berlin and Moscow. According to him, in the Russian capital there is a lot of light, lanterns are constantly on and the quality of cellular communication is excellent. This is not in the German city, the observer added.

Meanwhile, on April 24, the press secretary of the Russian president, Dmitry Peskov, said that the statements of US President Joe Biden and other Western leaders that the sanctions they imposed on Russia are working and the Russian economy is bent are a lie.

On March 26, economist Maxim Chirkov told Izvestia about the benefits of Western sanctions for Russia. According to him, Western sanctions, which were conceived as a threat to Russia, eventually became a powerful impetus for the sustainable growth of the country’s economy. The fact is that restrictions undermine the competitiveness of Western economic systems, thereby increasing the influence of the Russian Federation.

On March 15, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin announced that Russia had become the world champion in terms of the number of sanctions imposed against it. However, he noted that the Russian government continues to work to bring the country’s economy to growth and its growth is already observed in the country, despite the sanctions pressure.

On March 8, Daily Mail journalist Sue Reid assessed the assortment of Russian stores and admitted that sanctions against Russia do not greatly harm the country and its inhabitants. Unlike Britain, which is experiencing a shortage of a number of products, and store shelves are empty.

On February 25, the European Union adopted the 10th package of anti-Russian sanctions. The black list includes 121 individuals and legal entities. New restrictions on imports and exports have also been introduced.

Western countries have stepped up sanctions pressure on Moscow against the backdrop of a special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022.