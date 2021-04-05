The host of Channel One, Ekaterina Strizhenova, underwent an operation to restore her arm after a complex fracture. As the surgeon of the Botkin Hospital said in a video published in Instagram, for this, a Swiss implant was installed inside the limb.

According to the presenter, the doctor collected the bone fragments and placed the plate after that. “Fingers are moving, everything is ok! It doesn’t hurt me, ”added Strizhenova.

“We sever the muscles, get into the fracture zone, do a reduction, and then we install the implant – in the area where [он] you will not be disturbed, ”said surgeon Sergei Donchenko in a video filmed while checking his hand after surgery.

He noticed that Strizhenova’s implant is “like a diamond” – “expensive, Swiss, titanium.” “Today you have a very high-quality implant, which, in principle, does not need to be removed. He will always be there, ”the specialist concluded.

Previously, Strizhenova joked about her fall on the air, noting that this is the stupidest thing that happened to her recently. She accompanied the post with a humorous version of a video of her own fall.

The incident took place on March 29th. Vremya Pokazhet, an anchorwoman on air, announced a commercial break, then began to move backward and fell off a small podium. After the advertisement, she did not go to the studio, but was hospitalized from Ostankino to the Botkin hospital. Her co-host Ruslan Ostashko explained that she had injured her hand. Later it became known that doctors diagnosed her with a fracture.