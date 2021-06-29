Switzerland gave the great blow to the Eurocup and eliminated France in a heart-stopping match. After losing 3-1, they managed to tie it and take the game into overtime. Everything ended in joy after penalties and now they will play the quarterfinals against Spain.
It was a day that was lived with great emotion on social networks. Swiss fans were all the rage and one fan stood out who showed a very special detail: a tattoo of Diego Armando Maradona.
The fan was captured by the cameras with a tattoo on his ribs, in which a classic image is seen: the eternal 10 playing games with his head. It quickly became viral on the networks and the Maradonians were proud of what they saw.
Maradona has fans all over the world, but it is surprising to see what he generates. A Swiss fan, from a country that had nothing to do with the Argentine’s career, He was encouraged to tattoo it and immortalize his love for Diego.
The samples of madness have no end and will be so until eternity. Maradona is no longer with us, but his legend is still present throughout the world of football. Incredible but real!
