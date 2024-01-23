The Bugatti Mistral with a 1,600 hp W16 engine is barely finished, but has long been sold out. Bugatti builds 99 of them and sold them to customers before a single screw was made. So normally you wouldn't be able to buy it. But thanks to a Swiss dealer you can still get a Mistral.

To be allowed to buy a Chiron without a roof, because that's what it is, you had to obtain a “purchase opportunity”. The Swiss dealer House of Supercars This was achieved in Altendorf. But before one Bugatti Mistral has been delivered to the world, that dealer is already offering its roadster. According to the dealer, it has 100 kilometers on the odometer, which is quite good for a car that is not yet available. Would the seller like to drive it for a while before selling it on?

The price of the second-hand Bugatti Mistral

Usually you would say that a car only becomes cheaper when it is second-hand. Especially when it has been driven. However, House of Supercars does not agree with that. They offer the black Bugatti Mistral for 8,539,900 euros, on the German car sales website Mobile.de. And on its own website the dealer uses a price of 8.6 million Swiss Francs. This amounts to approximately 9 million euros. If you still have the money in an old sock under your bed, buy the Bugatti via the car sales site.

But whatever the buyer will pay to the Swiss dealer, it is in any case a lot more than what the Mistral costs new. About 2 million. So with a starting price of 5 million euros at that dealer, you would expect that there would be around 3 million in options. Eh, don't count on it. That's nice: according to the seller you could pick up the car four months after ordering, which is quite fast in this price segment.

House of Supercars can then drive 100 kilometers on the Mistral's counter in those four months. We have asked this dealer for a response, but have not heard anything yet. As soon as we have a response, we will share it with you. We'll also find out whether Bugatti likes it.