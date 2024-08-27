Sib.fm: Former tenant nearly deprived Lena Lenina of her Moscow apartment

Russian blogger, writer and entrepreneur Lena Lenina almost lost her Moscow apartment. The star’s former employer tried to sell the living space, reports “Sib.fm”.

Lenina learned about the change of ownership by chance, when she decided to check the information about the apartment in the Unified State Register of Real Estate (USRRE). As it became known later, the fraudster only needed a copy of the celebrity’s passport to complete the illegal transaction. Having replaced the photo in it, the former tenant contacted a notary – the forgery went unnoticed. Having received the money, the woman disappeared.

A year of legal proceedings was crowned with success – the apartment was returned to its rightful owner. The deceived buyer was left without money and new housing.

This is not the first time that Lenina has fallen into the hands of scammers. In April 2023, the socialite tried to buy an apartment in Cyprus, but after making an advance payment of 40 percent of the cost of the property, she was deceived.