Lavazza issues a €40 million coupon despite falling profits

The Lavazza family has not backed down in the face of economic challenges, continuing to fill the cups of dividends with the same dedication that it puts into its coffees. And so, recently, the assembly of Finlav, the family holding company, approved the distribution of a dividend of 39.8 million euros. An amount that slightly exceeds the 38.8 million distributed last yearbut which remains below the 43 million of 2022, a sign of prudent and careful management.

As reported by Milano Finanzato cover this dividend, Finlav has decided to allocate the entire statutory profit of 37.98 million euros to the distribution, also drawing on the over 200 million euros of retained earnings. This approach underscores a clear strategy: to ensure the continuity of the flow of dividends even in the face of a significant decline in earnings, while maintaining a solid capital base.

The sharp decline in net profit, from 50 to 37.98 million euros, reflects the difficulties faced by the group in 2023. One of the main causes was the reduction in dividends collected by the subsidiary Luigi Lavazza Spa, which went from 42.7 million to 38.8 million.. This decline, combined with the compression of operating margins, led to a 15% contraction in EBITDA, from 309 to 263 million euros, and a drop in net profit from 95 to 68 million euros.

Despite a 13% increase in consolidated revenues, which exceeded 3 billion euros, the increase in selling costs and general expenses severely eroded the group’s margins, leading to a drastic 34.1% drop in profits, with operating profit falling to 66.4 million euros, compared to 100.7 million the previous year.

On the equity front, the group saw a slight growth in net worth, which went from 2.54 to 2.58 billion euros.a sign of financial solidity maintained despite the difficulties. However, the decision to fully write down the stake in Chili Spa, wiping out its balance sheet value by 1.945 million euros, demonstrates a prudent and realistic approach to investment management.