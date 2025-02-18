The Uppsala University Hospital, north of Stockholm, extracted the uterus to 44 women unnecessarily due to erroneous diagnoses Motivated by the lack of personnel and stress, as concluded on Tuesday an internal investigation.

The Hospital Gynecology Department lacked the necessary personnel for a long time. This absence caused a high work and stress load and prevented them from ensuring the preceptive quality criteria, as reported by the Public radio station of Sweden.

The cases date back to the 2022-2024 period, although they were not diagnosed until later. Women were detected cellular changes that coincide with the early phases of the uterus canceralthough then came to light that The diagnosis was wrong.

“We want to apologize to all the women who have been affected by this. It should not have occurred“The hospital chief doctor, Johan Lugnegård, said in a press release, the Swedish authorities have already commissioned an external independent investigation, which must be ready before the end of March.