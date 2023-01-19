A Swedish court on Thursday found a former employee of the Scandinavian country’s security services and armed forces and his younger brother guilty of spying for Russia. The men, aged 42 and 35, of Swedish nationality but Iranian origin, were arrested in autumn 2021. Both have denied the accusations. According to the sentence, the convicts have provided confidential information to the GRU foreign intelligence service for a decade, from 2011 to 2021.

“The district court sentences two brothers for aggravated espionage, and the older of the two [del delito] of unauthorized handling of classified information”, said Judge Mans Wigen, of the Stockholm district court, in an appearance before the press.

the swedish newspaper The Local has identified the two individuals as Peyman and Payam Kia. Peyman, the eldest, a former official in the intelligence services, known in Swedish as Säkerhetspolisen or SAPO, has been found guilty of gathering, during the exercise of his functions, 90 confidential documents.

His younger brother planned the delivery of the papers and managed the contacts with the GRU, according to the sentence. Payam handed over 45 of the documents to Moscow.

“Russia is the biggest threat to Sweden’s security,” Judge Wigen continued. “As far as foreign powers are concerned, acts of espionage to help Russia must be considered the most serious.” The older of the two brothers has been sentenced to life imprisonment, while the younger will have to serve a sentence of 9 years and 10 months in prison. The trial, in which the defendants pleaded not guilty, was held for the most part behind closed doors.

Follow all the international information on Facebook Y Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe