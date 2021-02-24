The Swedish manufacturer Inzile has shown interest in occupying the facilities of the Nissan plant in Barcelona in order to produce up to 5,000 units per year of the Pro4 electric truck model, and with an investment of close to 800 million euros.

The CEO of Inzile, Ragnar ahgren, has pointed out that the Spanish market “has extensive knowledge in the automotive industry”, which makes it attractive for the company, since it would be an efficient and quick way to start production.

The will of Inzile, who would arrive in Barcelona at the hands of “a Spanish promoter entity”, is to start production in 2022 and to become its production center in southern Europe.

The table for the reindustrialization of the Nissan plants in Catalonia has committed to closing the sales booklet in a week and plan to send it to KPMG for analysis and subsequent delivery to interested companies.

In a joint statement from Nissan and the administrations have explained that the sales notebook It consists of four documents, of which three are specific documents that separately detail the assets and processes of each of the affected sites (Zona Franca, Montcada i Reixac and Sant Andreu de la Barca), including the capacities of the respective templates.

The other document is a general memorandum of the process that includes the competitive advantages of the territory and the industrial and investment attraction policies of the Government and the Generalitat.

The document also contains the working conditions derived from the agreement reached at the beginning of August between the company and workers, after the completion of negotiations for the maintenance of Nissan’s industrial activity in Catalonia until December 2021.

Both the Nissan management and the Public Administrations have reiterated their willingness to send all the information to companies interested in industrialization with the aim of having the letters of intent and details of the respective projects before March 31st.

In this way, the management team of Nissan, the Government and the Generalitat They have explained the progress in the projects in which they are actively and confidentially working to date, and which are grouped into three major industrialization scenarios.

The first are battery production plants to supply the European electric vehicle market, the second the assembly of electric vehicles and the third an electromobility hub, made up of several companies.