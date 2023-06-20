The report, published under the title “Dangerous Period”, did not identify Moscow as the party carrying out the possible attack, but indicated that the war in Ukraine and the growth of Chinese influence in Asia and the world are responsible for the increase in instability.

“An armed attack against Sweden cannot be ruled out,” the report said.

Conservative MP Hans Wollmark, who chaired the committee that drafted the report, told reporters that Russia is engaged in a “protracted conflict with the entire Western world”.

The committee, made up of experts and politicians from various political persuasions, stated that NATO “will defend Sweden’s security in the best way.”

And she added, “The Russian invasion of Ukraine and the increasing territorial claims of China show that the use of military force in territorial disputes has become a reality again.” According to the report.

She explained that Sweden’s security policy is therefore subject to historical changes.

And while Sweden has significantly boosted its military readiness, it still has more to do, according to Peter Hultqvist, former defense minister and member of the committee.

The minister assured reporters that his country needs a “larger army” by the next five years (2025-2030), including at least 10,000 recruits annually, compared to the current number of between 5,000 and 6,000 annually.

Since June 2022, Sweden has been in the position of a country “invited” to join NATO after two centuries of military non-alignment.

However, Hungary and Turkey are obstructing its accession so far.

Article 5 of the NATO Charter related to collective defense, which considers an attack on any member of the alliance as an attack on all its countries, only includes countries that enjoy full membership.