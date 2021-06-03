The phrase “God bless you” led a young foreigner to court, accused of insulting two people of Arab and Gulf nationalities through the “WhatsApp” application, and praying that they contracted the disease, as a result of disputes between them over construction work.

The Public Prosecution in Ras Al Khaimah demanded that the accused be punished, in accordance with the Federal Penal Code and the Law on Combating Information Technology Crimes, where the Misdemeanors Court in Ras Al Khaimah acquitted him of what was attributed to him, because the elements of the crime were absent, given that what was issued by the accused against the victims was a reaction, Because they violated his rights, he believes.

The first victim, of Gulf nationality, stated that he contracted with the accused to carry out decoration works in a shop in Ras Al Khaimah, and they agreed on the price and delivery date, and handed him the first installment of the agreed amount.

He added that the accused, after he completed half the project, started using poor types of building materials, as he asked his friend, the second victim, to communicate with the accused about this.

He explained that the discussion between the two parties took place through the WhatsApp application, but the accused called on them and their families, saying, “God suffices for you.” He wished them and their family to contract cancer, described them as swindlers, and threatened to close the shop.

The second victim indicated that he mediated between the first victim and the accused, regarding the decoration work that the accused carried out in the shop of the first victim, as he communicated with the accused via “WhatsApp” because he did not carry out his work to the fullest, but the accused began to calculate and pray for them and accused them of defrauding him.

The accused denied before the court the accusations against him, and decided that he did not mean to insult the victims, and that he was in a moment of anger, and he does not know what he said. In the verdict of the misdemeanour court, it was stated that the phrases that appeared in the conversation that took place between the two victims and the accused clearly indicate that the accused did not intend to insult the two victims or offend the esteem of either of them, but that this came as a reaction from him to what he believed to be an assault on His rights, and his inability to respond to that, so he calculated and prayed for them, which negates the moral element of the crime attributed to the accused, and the court goes with him to the arbitrator of his innocence of what was attributed to him, pursuant to Article 211 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

