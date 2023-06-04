Mash: a swarm of Starlink satellites was noticed in the sky of the Belgorod region before the shelling

Before the shelling of the Belgorod region, a swarm of Starlink satellites was noticed in the sky. This was reported by the Telegram channel Mash.

An eyewitness who filmed the passage of space objects noted that this case is not an isolated one. According to him, the day before, the artillery of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) also fired on the city after the appearance of satellites. Thus, Elon Musk’s satellite constellation coordinates targets for the Ukrainian military, he said.

Related materials:

Mash also pointed out that on May 30, a few hours before the attack of Ukrainian drones on Moscow high-rise buildings, Starlink satellites also saw in the sky over Reutov near Moscow.

Ukrainian Armed Forces caught using Starlink for military purposes

Earlier it became known that the drones used to attack the Russian reconnaissance ship were produced in the West. They were launched from the Naval Operations Center in Ochakovo. The drones were controlled using the Starlink communication system.

At the same time, in March, The Economist found out that Starlink had imposed restrictions on the use of its satellite constellation by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. As it became known to the source of the publication in the Ukrainian military intelligence, the satellite operator began to use geofencing, blocking the use of terminals by Kiev over new Russian territories. The insider also said that Starlink does not allow the use of satellite communication terminals over water and when the equipment is moving at a speed of more than 100 kilometers per hour. “Just put the terminal in the boat and it will stop working,” the source said.

Related materials:

Previously, SpaceX restricted the access of military drones in Ukraine to Starlink. SpaceX President Gwynn Shotwell said the company was not designed to be a weapon. According to her, there are things that SpaceX can do to limit the possibilities of Kyiv, and this has been done. She noted that the Ukrainian army uses drones as communications. However, the company does not want UAVs to be used offensively, Shotwell added.

On June 1, the Pentagon announced that it had signed a contract with Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk to purchase Starlink satellite services for Kyiv. The US Defense Department explained that it continues to work with a number of global partners to provide Ukraine with the sustained satellite and communications capabilities it needs.

Musk’s position in Ukraine

At the same time, in February, Musk said that the Starlink satellite communications system should not be used to aggravate the conflict in Ukraine. He recalled that Starlink has become a “communication highway” for Ukraine. In particular, its role is important on the front lines, as other ways to connect to the Internet have been destroyed.

Related materials:

Bloomberg called Musk’s position on Ukraine “a problem for the White House.” The authors of the material pointed out that the businessman, in contrast to US policy, proposed both a plan that would be beneficial for Russia to end the conflict in Ukraine, and a scheme for the reunification of China and Taiwan.

In addition, the United States fears Musk’s enormous influence on the course of events in Ukraine. It is noted that the billionaire unilaterally decides how the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) can use the Starlink satellite system. According to the agency, these powers are close to presidential and atypical for an American defense contractor.