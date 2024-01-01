Kyiv is attacked by Russian strike drones, explosions are heard in the city

Explosions are heard in Kyiv, reports Telegram-channel “Country Politics” with reference to eyewitnesses.

By data The Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces previously recorded a flight of Russian attack drones in the direction of the Ukrainian capital. One of the UAVs noticed in the sky over the Boryspil district of the Kyiv region.

Russian sources also write about the attack of a swarm of drones, in particular war correspondentsas well as the large Telegram channel “Rybar”: according to him information at 17:02, Geranium attack drones were heading towards Ukraine. “Over 90 “flying mopeds” hit military targets in Odessa, Starokonstantinov, Dnepropetrovsk, Nikolaev that night,” the publication notes.

Earlier, on January 1, an air raid alert was announced in Kyiv and the region. The operation of air defense systems is reported.