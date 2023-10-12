A swarm of mosquitoes attacked a Volaris plane from Guadalajara to Mexico City and disrupted its flight

A swarm of mosquitoes attacked passengers on a flight of the Mexican airline Volaris, disrupted the flight and was caught on video. Publishes footage New York Post.

It is clarified that the plane was supposed to fly from Guadalajara to Mexico City, but the flight was postponed for several hours due to insects on board. The footage shows flight attendants waving their arms and spraying an aerosol to get rid of the pests. At this time, passengers sit in their seats and watch what is happening.

Earlier, at the St. Petersburg Pulkovo airport, a swarm of bees attacked planes and disrupted flights to Moscow and Kazan. Bees swarmed one of the liners as soon as the gangplank was pulled up to it.