In Nizhnevartovsk, a special operation participant in uniform was not allowed into a bar

In Nizhnevartovsk, a participant in a special military operation (SVO) was not allowed into the local cafe-club. The man himself spoke about this Telegram– channel “Nizhnevartovsk. Incidents.”

The man recently returned to the city and wanted to visit a bar in the company of a friend. At the same time, the Russian was dressed in military uniform.

According to the fighter, “some guy like the owner” came out to them and asked them to leave. The serviceman noted that the man behaved aggressively and used obscenities when communicating with him. An unknown person called the SVO participant “an advertiser for a special operation.” The Russian was forced to leave and admitted that he felt resentment in connection with what happened.

Previously, in the Rostov region, the Dobrynya hotel refused to accommodate military personnel returning to the Northern Military District zone from vacation. The administrator refused to serve people after she learned that they were participants in the hostilities.