Dubai Municipality revealed the construction of a volleyball court from recycled tires, in partnership with Continental Tires, in a sustainable step and cooperation that strengthens the infrastructure for sports fields in the municipality’s parks.

The new stadium in Mankhool Park reflects the efforts of Dubai Municipality to enhance the quality of life in the emirate and make it more sustainable, through purposeful community projects that are compatible with the emirate’s vision for sustainable development. The launch of the project coincides with the UAE’s hosting of the global event “COP 28”, following the implementation of a trial. Successful in Hanover, Germany, where Continental built a sustainable basketball court in the same way.

The process of constructing the Mankhool Park stadium includes reusing used tires, which Continental will turn into rubber paving stones to create the foundations of the volleyball court. This includes a strict process to extract any harmful chemical components, ensuring that the tires are reused in a sustainable and environmentally friendly manner.

For his part, Director of the Public Parks Department at Dubai Municipality, Ahmed Ibrahim Al Zarouni, said: “Our partnership with (Continental) reflects our approach to integrating sustainability into our work, while providing an active lifestyle and building a cohesive, interconnected community. “By cooperating with international partners to create beautiful spaces and public shared spaces, we are working to enhance the well-being of society and make Dubai a symbol of beautiful cities and quality of life.”

He added: “This project is not only limited to building new and sustainable facilities, but also includes reusing materials to enhance community participation in the circular economy.”

For his part, General Manager of Continental Middle East, Jose de la Fuente, said: “We believe in the importance of sustainable initiatives that leave a positive impact on societies around the world, and Dubai represents an ideal location for this initiative, given its vibrant sports community and its status as a global center.” For sporting excellence.”

He added: “The volleyball court project confirms our commitment to our environmental responsibilities, as by converting used tires in this way we contribute to reducing waste and enhancing community participation through sports in cooperation with Dubai Municipality.”

The local community will be invited to visit and experience the new volleyball court in Mankhool Park immediately after its opening, following the completion of all construction phases of the sustainable project, which is expected to open this month.

