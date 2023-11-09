A house in the Prados del Sol neighborhood. Agustina Grasso

The air is pure. The landscape, mountainous. And it is not an advertising slogan phrase. The distance from the city is felt. Here the sound is that of birdsong. And the postcard, the blue sky merged with the grasslands as the horizon. In a world where living in natural places with minimal impact from human activity is no longer a simple task, this neighborhood becomes a kind of oasis. Something like this means arriving at Prados del Sol, a sustainable community in the town of Torkins, eight hours from the Argentine capital, Buenos Aires. “The place is intended for people who want to live in a more sustainable way with the planet,” says Maximiliano D’Onofrio, founding partner of the neighborhood, while walking in front of his bioclimatic house that he made with his partner Gabriela and his son Taiel, from 10 years.

“Locating in this geographical area is key for the future, taking into account projections related to climate change, sea level height, climate, relief, and it is close to some large cities with basic services. This is a sloping terrain, which means that it has energy incorporated by the force of gravity, and if it faces north, we better capture the winter and summer suns,” Maximiliano D’Onofrio explains to América Futura.

This 70-hectare neighborhood is managed by neighbors and is supplied with renewable energy. It already has more than a dozen of the most varied houses, from earthships (constructions that are made with recyclable materials, such as tires, and with a greenhouse in front that maintains the temperature more naturally), to houses removable and others made with materials such as straw or mud.

The houses seek to be self-sufficient with organic agriculture and energy efficiency through the use of renewable energy, as well as taking advantage of water and managing their own waste. For this reason, each home has its gardens or fruit trees and its compost. Some were made by the families that live there and others by enterprises that are dedicated to bioconstruction to make the most of the climatic conditions of the area.

“The constructions are efficient,” reads the Web of the project. “Its materials have the least impact, since the connection with the environment is sought, the permanence of the natural, the generation of renewable energy and sovereignty. With a strategic location due to the heights and winds, with an excellent expectation in the face of climate change.” The founding partner of Prados del Sol explains that “subdivision without services” has been promoted, the system off greed, that is, it does not have energy systems from the cities. “There are 79 lots in a 70-hectare neighborhood: there are lots from 5,000 meters to 20,000 meters, designed so that you have almost all the needs to live well,” details D’Onofrio.

This 48-year-old forest ranger decided to start this project eight years ago in search of a more ecological life. “It has been five years since we moved to this house in a less advanced state than what is seen now. The raw clay walls allow humidity and temperature to be absorbed,” says D’Onofrio. His home really looks like something out of a NatGeo documentary. It has a concave shape and the first environment is a greenhouse. His partner Gabriela is a biologist, conservationist and works a lot on-line. It is cold outside. However, inside it is not felt.

The heating system it uses makes it look like some appliance is on inside. But not. It’s just the energy of the sun and the building’s ability to house the heat. “We have wood-burning accessories. For example, we have adapted a previous iron stove that we had that is now a wood-burning water heater, meaning that, when it is turned on, it now heats the water, the oven and the heating,” explains D’Onofrio.

Renewable energy

Renewable energies, those energy sources based on the use of the sun, wind and water, are characterized by not using fossil fuels, but resources capable of being renewed unlimitedly. Their environmental impact is of lesser magnitude given that in addition to not using finite resources, they do not pollute.

Maximiliano D’Onofrio is aware of this. In the middle of the kitchen, as if he were a philosopher, he asks: “Hey, where does the energy that helps us live come from? How do we get it? Well, we’ve gone a long way towards what do I need to buy when the first question should be where should I stop spending? The best energy, the most environmental, is the one that is not consumed,” he explains before explaining the positive effect of the greenhouse that he has in front of his house. Regarding the positive effect of the greenhouse that he has in front of his house, he assures that “passive solar energy” helps to cool the house and reduces the need for other sources such as firewood to heat it.

D’Onofrio also has solar panels outside his house to pump water to it. “There are like 100 meters of difference in height that the water rises, only with the force of the sun. So we take the opportunity to pump what we need during the day. We need much less than pumping capacity and that is good because we take very good care of the water. “We are working autonomously and without fuel costs to take advantage of the energies that do exist naturally and that can be sustained on the planet and we have water,” he adds.

To start a pumping system like this with solar energy, D’Onofrio estimates that you have to invest between $1,500 and $3,000, taking into account that each panel costs about $200.

The family takes the opportunity to pump water on sunny days. “A bathroom set, which is 200,000 liters, provides us with hot water for two whole days for my entire family. And even if there is frost, the water does not cool down,” details D’Onofrio. Also, I can put more tanks to store water. “When there are cloudy days or at night I can continue using the water that is stored up the hill,” she explains.

To light and power their home, they use 300-watt solar panels that allow them to have an electrical installation “like any city house, with the same devices.” This system also allows them to store excess photovoltaic production in batteries.

A conscious way of life

A few minutes from Maximiliano’s house lives Ignacio Citti, a computer technician with remote work who became another of the founding members of the neighborhood, where he has lived for five years. He has also created El Petricor, a farm of “happy chickens” around his house, which is supplied with renewable energy and sustainable heating.

Every morning, he and his partner, who is a teacher, gather the first clutch of eggs to start the day. Citti says that belonging to the era in which “everything is learned from YouTube” helped him build much of his house. So, with what they learned online, they built the walls and made adobe bricks. “We have four panels of 320 watts each. The inverter has two functions: convert direct energy into alternating energy and charge the two battery banks that we have. The other function is to be powered by batteries when it is cloudy or at night,” he explains.

The panels power the refrigerator, two computers, lights, a blender and other appliances. On cloudy days, they do not use the washing machine or the grinder. But, when it’s very sunny, it even has plenty of energy. “Summer days are very long and winter days are very short. This is when we have to take care of the light the most.”

Before arriving in Prados del Sol, Ignacio and his partner lived on the outskirts of Buenos Aires. “We always wanted to escape the city and go live in a rural area. When we saw the project, we loved the idea,” he says. “We bought when all this was wheat and for many years we lived alone with the field. The change was drastic. It is not for everyone, although everyone should make the effort to try it.”

Torkins’ experience is not the only one. In different countries, there are small anti-climate change bubbles. These are “energy communities”, that is, groups of people who set up collective organizations to produce, distribute, manage and consume their own clean energy and live more consciously with the planet. An alternative that, perhaps, more and more people are considering in the face of the advance of climate change.